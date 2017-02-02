A Ready Made Bullet Train Solution: Freeways

Editor,

The bullet train. Is this going to be Governor Brown’s legacy? At a cost of trillions? For a few people who may use it?

Can you imagine thousands of people going to work every morning and coming home in stop-and-go traffic? Can you imagine coming home after spending hours on the freeways? How can he or she engage the children or the spouse after that ordeal? If the governor really wants to leave a legacy in his name he would promote and build inner-city transportation.

We do have the rights-of-way: the freeways. Do what San Francisco has done with BART. Put trains on top of those freeways, and don’t buy hundreds of acres of real estate. One could go from Moreno Valley to Los Angeles in less than an hour instead of 2½ hours by car, just to name an example. Thousands of people will then remember Governor Brown.

Peter Weisbrod, Laguna Beach