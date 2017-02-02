Ready for Second Swim Venue

Editor,

I support the development of a second pool for the city of Laguna Beach. Let’s continue to develop world-class athletes! I also support development of a skate park within the city.

Skateboarding and surfing will be Olympic events in 2020. Laguna Beach is one of the birthplaces of skateboarding; with support, we can continue to develop more Laguna Beach Olympic athletes!

Just think of the additional value to the city if Laguna achieves recognition for being a center for world class athletes in multiple disciplines.

Mike Sweeney, Laguna Beach