Reject Imposing Historic Status on Property Owners

Editor,

Many changes over the past 35 years have impacted the socio-economic structure of the neighborhoods, and certainly the notion of community. Now, with people buying second and third homes, what used to be long lasting homeowners of Laguna is no more.

Certainly I can understand the concern the city has with the changing demographic, and its influence on the historic consequences. Those of us who have lived, worked, and participated in this special culture for years see the changes and developing consequences. Without a doubt, the growth of apartments, condominiums, and housing tracts encircling Laguna in recent decades has impacted the quality of life for those who have made the commitment to live in this unique town. Along with the wonderful buffer zones that have been established to the north and west, Laguna is set apart from the intensity of larger cities and the trappings associated with them.

Laguna is clearly one of the most popular destination spots along the south coast. Pressures have increased in all dimensions. Nothing in town is spared the consequence of increased population. And now it is those homeowners who have supported Laguna in many ways suffer consequence of change. In 1981 when the historic resources part of the General Plan was developed, the homeowner would “voluntarily” apply for historic status.

The notion of “historic” has taken a new turn. Now the movement of preserving what period-architecture is remaining in Laguna is no longer voluntary, but may become “mandatory.” This is not the way for you to win support from the very people who represent the “social history” of Laguna.

Have you taken a poll of those people on the historic inventory to see whether they are in agreement with this proposal? I feel you have allowed the pressure of persuasion by some to influence your motivation create this mandate.

There are many of us on the “list” who prefer to not be on the “list.” It is painful to see a local government dictating to the homeowner such a proposal. This does not help create continuity in the community; it creates resentment by the homeowner.

I implore you, do not go in the direction of creating more fragmentation in Laguna by forcing those of us who do not agree with your proposal to be placed on this list that is by mandate. Making this a mandate, and not voluntary, is wrong.

Pat Sparkuhl, Laguna Beach