Renovation’s Cost Sounds Gold-Plated

Editor:

Having stumbled upon the open air discussion presenting the plans for the new public bathroom at the southerly end of Main Beach, I was absolutely dumbfounded with the assertion that $700,000 has been approved for the new bathroom-shower facility, which plans, as presented, widely exceed the approved budget with the knowing expression by city staff that the true cost approaches $1.3 million.

Clearly this city, especially Main Beach, remains one of the highlights of the California scene, if not worldwide. And, the existing bathroom needs updating and renovation, particularly the plumbing infrastructure with water use and conservation features. Especially for the outside showers.

But, a simple exterior update and re-plumb seems more than adequate for a necessary facility that sits back away from prominence of notable location. I have never seen a waiting line for use of the toilet facilities although periodically possible and the shower lines do backup and water dramatically wasted.

The existing building has a basic cinder brick wall construction with remaining basic functional longevity with a need for modernization to meet possibly for ADA purposes, but Gucci artistic gold-plated fixtures with hand painted murals in the stalls seems an indefensible waste of public dollars, particularly just because the “extra” dollars may be available in this budget.

Does this city not have greater needs for the best interests of its citizenry and limited money than a questionable hidden architectural masterpiece for a public beach toilet, despite what one council member, according to your article, may think beneficial, possibly as a commemorative memorial? Could these excess funds not be better appropriated for the interests of tax paying citizenry rather than attracting additional tourists to our new and improved $1.3 million artsy, secreted public bathroom, such as developing plans and action to reduce the overwhelming onslaught of outside demands, with only dramatic inexorable increases in sight, on the city’s streets, parking, transportation, local use and access to our public facilities, not even counting the tremendous waste of time and energy for movement out of and return to our city and habitations? Or, how about re-allocating these funds for local use facilities, such as play grounds, parks, swimming pool, courts, renovating and improving beach landscapes, under-grounding, redesigning and re-imagining low use facilities at Heisler Park, redesigning Laguna Canyon Road, sidewalks, bike paths, etc.?

Byron Nelson, Laguna Beach