Resist Shoreline Nuclear Waste Storage

Editor,

Southern California Edison negotiations will be going on for the next three months or so. During that time, the watchdog group San Clemente Green will be seeking advice from independent nuclear experts for alternative locations and holding more meetings to raise awareness and get public input.

As things stand now, deadly nuclear waste could be moved from cooling pools into dry casks buried in silos that are practically on the beach starting January 2018 and stay for 60 years! There are issues about moving nuclear waste to another “safe” location; the infrastructure and its costs, responsibility for these decisions, and the decision to store spent fuel rods in 5/8″ metal casks, far less than those that withstood Fukushima’s tsunami. Those were more than 12″ thick.

Our unpleasant but necessary job: speak up during City Council’s public comment period and ask Council for regular updates on their action and participation.

There is a very serious problem going on at “San Onofre Nuclear Waste Generating Station,” but all we hear from SCE and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is the same old story. They always say “everything is safe, very little if any radioactivity was released.”

This is the most serious and threatening issue of our time. Most don’t even know about it or are think somehow it will go away. It won’t. One accident as a result of an attack, natural disaster or from leakage in below grade, unmonitored storage casks and the slow malevolent seepage into sand, air and sea can destroy all we know and the future heirs of this planet.

Right now we should imagine signs along San Onofre beaches such as Trestles warning surfers, families, swimmers to stay away. Then think of your life, property and “escape routes? Also ask about emergency management plans and how would we fare under such unforeseen events. Not likely we could find refuge more than those thyroid pills dispensed to San Clemente’s residents some years back.

Perhaps that will stick in minds who think this is just a simple fix. We are speaking of thousands of years and way beyond SCE’s five-mile radius affected by contamination. It’s more like hundreds of miles with wind drift and tides and millions of lives at risk.

We can do something: get educated, speak out, become active, write and join organizations and action groups and work for your protection.

Leah Vasquez, Laguna Beach