Restaurant Offers Shabbat Service
Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin, founder and spiritual leader of the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County, and local musician and cantorial soloist Jason Feddy lead a monthly Kabbalat Shabbat service at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
The service is free of charge and begins at 6 p.m. A dinner follows at $42 per person and reservations can be made at the jcooc.org website or by emailing [email protected].
Sister City Visit in the Works
The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association plans a trip to their sister city, San José del Cabo, Feb. 16–19, and invites residents to join them.
Highlights include visits to historic sites, an art walk, a meeting with the artist in residence, dinner at an organic farm, shopping and a tour of the Montage Los Cabos.
Prices and details from Fabiola Kinder, 949 246-2327 or [email protected].
Nursery Owner Nurtures Native Planting
Laguna Nursery owner and horticulturist Ruben Flores will explain how to select native plants for your garden and demonstrate planting techniques at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the South Laguna Community Garden, at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway
The first 25 to sign-up for the free workshop will receive a free native plant, an announcement says.
RSVP [email protected]
Dicterow’s Service Earns Special Recognition
Tickets are now on sale for the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch in honor of Steve Dicterow, who recently completed his fourth term as mayor. The 11:30 a.m. event is planned for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.
President Barbara Crane said, “We started this tradition because club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard…in addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”
Reserve by Feb. 3 at www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40- $45 with tables of eight for $320.
It’s Grant Time for Arts Groups
The Festival of Arts Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations offering programs that promote fine arts in Laguna Beach. The deadline is Feb. 10.
Foundation President Scott Moore said, “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”
Grant applications are available online at LagunaFestivalofArts.org or may be picked up at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information contact Scott Moore at: 949 494-9680.
Eco-Warrior Fans Clean Beaches in a Big Way
Eco-Warrior, dedicated to keeping the oceans and beaches pollution free, removed 571 pounds of trash at a recent beach clean up in Laguna Beach.
The clean-up crew of 300 volunteers lit out from Aliso Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14. They were rewarded with Chronic Tacos and RVCA give aways.
“It was so inspiring to see so many people coming together of all ages and making a huge difference in our world today,” said Eco-Warrior founder James Pribram, of Laguna Niguel.
Community Foundation Releases Investment Results
The Laguna Beach Community Foundation’s blended portfolio of 60% equity holdings and 40% fixed income, which is used for discretionary accounts, gained 8.7% for the year, reports investment committee chair Jim Fletcher.
LBCF provides expertise and resources to assist local charities as well as connect donors to non-profit needs.
More info: 949 715-8223 or [email protected].
Applications Available for Leadership Laguna
Leadership Laguna, a citizen’s academy of five workshops about local government, begins in March.
Applications are available for the program, which informs participants about the city;s decision making process.
Sessions are scheduled for every Thursday evening in March from 7 to 9 p.m. Residents can apply online at lagunabeachcity.net.
Delve Into Modern Dilemmas
Engage in a brain-twisting experience exploring modern situations by examining original Talmudic texts beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Highway.
Rabbi Eli Goorevitch will offer a six-session course called “The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums: Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions.”
The course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. Interested students may call 949 499-0770 or visit www.myJLI.com for registration.