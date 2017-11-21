Quantcast
Revisit a Rock Era Original

Posted On 21 Nov 2017
Eric Burdon

Songwriter and musician Joachim Cooder will open for Eric Burdon & The Animals at a 7 p.m. benefit concert Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Irvine Bowl.

The doors of the Festival of Arts open at 5 p.m. for a holiday party with food, drink and carolers.

Proceeds will benefit concert organizer, FM radio station KX 93.5, Friendship Shelter and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, says a radio station announcement.

 

 

 

Panto Tradition Returns to Playhouse

Kira Kosarin

Flying carpets and singing camels will highlight this year’s Panto production of “Aladdin and his Winter Wish” beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Laguna Beach Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Jason Graae, Kirin Kosarin and Jason Earles star in an updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale with a comedic twist, “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni and contemporary music.

Jason Graae

Jason Gotay

Performances run through Dec. 31 with shows generally Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be one show on New Year’s Eve at 12 p.m.

Tickets, $20 – $70 can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949- 497-2787.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jazz Wednesdays are Back

Trumpeter Bijon Watson performs at a winter series jazz concert.

Tickets are now on sale for Laguna Beach Live’s Jazz Wednesdays winter season, which begins in January.

Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim kicks off the series of seven concerts running from Jan. 17 through April 11 at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Concerts are 6-8 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. when a full bar and buffet dinner menu will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

 

 

