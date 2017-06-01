Riding for a Cause
Local Mike Sweeney and best friend Tracy Stice intend to retrace their 575-mile bike route between San Francisco and Los Angeles next week to support the AIDS Lifecycle Fundraiser.
The friends completed the seven-day bike-a-thon 10 years ago and return to the saddle June 4-10 to raise money for HIV and AIDS research and support devices.
Those interested in donating to the cause may contact Sweeney at (949) 632-3792 or head to www.tofighthiv.org.
Alliance Renamed Crystal Cove Conservancy
After 18 years, Crystal Cove Alliance has rebranded itself as the Crystal Cove Conservancy, reflecting an evolution in its mission beyond preservation to education and conservation at Crystal Cove State Park. Recently, the Coastal Commission approved plans for restoration of the 17 remaining historic 1930’s beach cottages in the park.
More than 1 million people visit the park each year, including 3,300 school children.
Time to Dump Responsibly
Residents and businesses are invited to participate in the annual free drop-off event to dispose of unwanted paint, batteries, CFL bulbs, and e-waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the ACT V parking lot in Laguna Canyon.
Free shredding services will also be available on site at the city maintenance yard, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.
Bible School Opens for Summer
A week long vacation Bible school at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr., will be in full swing June 26-30.
It is open to all children age 3 to fifth grade. Activities include singing songs, making crafts, hearing Bible stories, playing games, and doing science experiments.
Sign up at 949 499-3088 or on the first morning of camp. For more info, contact Tori Nevens at [email protected].
Series Examines Brain Health
The Alzheimer’s Family Center and the Susi Q Senior Center have teamed up to present “Mind Booster”, a multi-session series about the mysteries of healthy brain aging.
The three-hour, research-based classes examine risk factors of memory loss and feature experts and memory care professionals.
Registration is recommended for the 1 p.m. Thursday series scheduled June 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St. The fee is $25. Reserve by calling 949 715-8105.
Workshop Set on Beach Restroom Makeover
Public comment is invited on-site at the south Main Beach restrooms for a 4 p.m. workshop about their renovation Tuesday, June 6. The address is 307 S. Coast Highway, off of El Paseo.
Those unable to attend the meeting can make comments to project director Lou Kneip at 949 464-6688.
Gala Passes the Hat for Boys & Girls Club
With over 250 people in attendance, the 17th annual Art of Giving Gala raised over $350,000 after expenses last month and marks the largest and most important fundraising event of the year for the Boys & Girls Club.
With a $2.6 million budget, the Club’s fundraising battle is never over. The Club has big plans for their future and is dependent on community support to make them happen, said the club’s chief executive, Pam Estes.
OCTA Offers Youth a Summer Bus Pass
The Orange County Transportation Authority is offering youth ages 6 to 18 a 30-day Youth Summer Pass at a discounted cost of $20, half off the typical price.
It is valid for unlimited rides for 30 consecutive days on the 65 OC Bus routes between June 1 and Aug. 31.
Passes are available for purchase on the mobile OC Bus app and by calling 714 560-5932.
Sharks Benefit from Legal Protections
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials remind fishermen that great white sharks are protected in the state and that the top-level predator is critical to the marine ecosystem.
Federal regulations in effect since 2004 require their immediate release if caught.
“It is illegal not only to catch and keep a white shark, but to pursue one as well,” CDFW Law Enforcement Division Captain Rebecca Hartman said.