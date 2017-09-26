This year’s Culinary Masters heads west for three days of fine dining and exquisite golf at Montage Laguna Beach, October 23–25, 2017.

Join Robb Report and some of the most celebrated chefs in the world for a culinary and golf experience like no other. Headlined by Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, and Jérôme Bocuse — world-renowned culinary masterminds will gather at the Montage Laguna Beach resort to create an unforgettable multi-course dining experience paired with world-class wines, including a special and unique tasting of the new release from Louis XIII. A silent and live auction will benefit the ment’or BKB Foundation.

Mathew Peters joins the roster of acclaimed 2017 Robb Report Culinary Masters chefs coming off his recent incredible victory for Team USA at this year’s Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon, France, in January. Last year’s Culinary Masters in partnership betweenRobb Report and ment’or generated upward of $100,000 in proceeds, which facilitated the selection and training of the most promising young chefs to make up the Bocuse d’Or Team USA in Lyon—and for the first time ever, they took home the gold medal.

Also confirmed for this year’s event are Gavin Kaysen, a former James Beard Rising Star Chef and current chef/owner of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, Minn.; William Bradley, four-time James Beard Award nominee and current director and executive chef of Addison in San Diego, Calif.; two-time James Beard Award–winning Paul Bartolotta, chef/co-owner of the Bartolotta Restaurants; and Craig Strong, executive chef of Studio at this year’s Culinary Masters host property, the Montage Laguna Beach.

This year’s Culinary Masters kicks off with a multicourse gala-dinner experience Monday, October 23, at Montage Laguna Beach, in which participating master chefs will collaborate with a ment’or mentee to create one of the evening’s exceptional courses. Taittinger Champagne will begin the celebration pouring some its rarest vintages at a welcome cocktail reception, and Spire Collection will hand-select the perfect wine to pair with each delectable course of the dinner.

Programming continues the following day with a chef golf tournament hosted at the stunning Monarch Beach Golf Links. Cohiba Cigars will take over one hole in the tournament to offer a specialty cut-and-light service. An awards dinner will follow the tournament, featuring an acclaimed roster of incredible prizes from a selection of luxury Robb Report partners. If golf isn’t par for the course, Chef William Bradley will host a hands-on cooking demonstration – courtesy of LG Signature, in The Montage’s picturesque herb garden. Throughout the course of Culinary Masters, LG Signature will offer guests and chefs the ultimate hospitality lounge which will be outfitted with LG Signature’s stunning OLED televisions, among other items from the LG Signature collection.

California-based Karma Automotive will be whisking this year’s roster of renowned chefs to The Montage property in their solar-powered Revero. Models of the high-performance plug-in hybrid vehicle will be on hand throughout the event for guests to experience for themselves.

For updates on chefs and programming, and to reserve your seat, please visit culinary.robbreport.com. Follow @robbreport on Instagram and experience Culinary Masters with the hashtag #RobbMasterChefs.