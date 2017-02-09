Rohrabacher’s Schedule Reflects His Responsibilities

Editor,

Annette Schlichter joins ranks still seething with post-election bitterness because their candidate lost (“Let Rohrabacher Know Your Stand” Letters, Feb. 3 edition). By mocking the president elected under our Constitution, she merely wallows in her party’s despair over voter rejection and defeat.

In truly absurd logic, Schlichter tells us it’s her “impression that contact with his constituency is not one of [Congressman Rohrabacher’s] priorities,” because meetings he offers citizens in his local office are “difficult to schedule,” due to the fact that our congressman is “off to D.C. most of the time.”

Of course, under Article I of the Constitution, when Congress is in session the men and women we elect to Congress have a sworn duty to go “off most of the time to D.C.” in order to serve their constituents and the nation.

In Rohrabacher’s case, in addition to local constituent services related to legislation and federal programs impacting the 48th District, he is chairman of the House Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, as well as vice chairman of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

That also requires “going off most of the time to D.C” and other places on long airplane rides to secure our local and national interests. He still makes it home to spend time not only with his constituents, but his family too, balancing those commitments better than many in Congress.

In 2016 Rohrabacher visited every corner of the 48th Congressional District more than once, from Seal Beach to Laguna Niguel. Any voter who wanted to talk to him was welcome to do so at official congressional events as well as campaign gatherings.

Thousands of constituents let Rohrabacher know where they stood on issues, and he told voters clearly what he would do if re-elected. But don’t worry, Dana will continue to visit Laguna Beach as often as he can, because he and his family love this town and enjoy meeting locals of all political persuasions.

So by all means go ahead and let Rohrabacher know where you stand. Don’t wait until after the next election to complain about your own failure to speak up.

In addition to checking out his websites for events you can attend, follow him on social media links at Rohrabacher.house.gov and Rohrabacher.com.

Michele Monda, Laguna Beach