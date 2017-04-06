Route Changes Impact South Laguna Riders

Editor:

I was astounded by the City Council’s decision to ‘solve’ the trolley crowds in South Laguna. There obviously is some disconnect here between residents and Council.

To summarize: South Laguna residents complain that trolleys coming from the Ritz Carlton are typically filled with teens and young adults headed to the beach, leaving no room for anyone along the route in South Laguna, or even at Wesley Drive or near Montage when headed north. So the Council’s solution is to eliminate all but the hospital stop in South Laguna, thereby hanging residents out to dry in favor of Dana Point teens? This makes no sense.

This is yet another slap in the face to Laguna Beach residents who live south of Nyes Place. We have nearly no sidewalks and little parking and the city bus has been eliminated, leaving those without vehicles no way to get around except to walk on Coast Highway. I’ve walked from the shopping center to the post office in South Laguna and it is nothing short of frightening.

Friends in the heart of South Laguna use the trolley in summer to avoid driving into town, do errands, and retain their own parking place at home. Sure, they can walk to the hospital to board, but why go south to go north? And why walk further carrying bags of groceries? (Yes, I do know people who take the trolley to Ralphs and Pavilions.)

I realize the Ritz Carlton is a sponsor of the Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters. But really, does anyone think guests from the Ritz take the trolley to go to there? Perhaps those boarding the trolley at the Ritz should be asked to show their room keys when boarding to gauge how much business actually comes from those guests.

When our trolley started, there was no Dana Point trolley. Now there is. Why not negotiate with that city to extend their trolley to the shopping center at Crown Valley and end the Laguna trolley at the same spot? And South Laguna could have at least one mid-village stop back.

There is a lot of frustration in town about tourists. And most of us also acknowledge that they contribute to our coffers. But the more residents are ignored, the more likely it is they may turn to people who will listen when the next City Council election comes around.

Sandi Cain, Laguna Beach