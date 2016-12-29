Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rudner Rings in the New Year Early

Posted On 29 Dec 2016
By :
Comment: 0

Rita Rudner

Rita Rudner

Ring in the New Year at the Laguna Playhouse with Rita Rudner’s new show, “9 p.m. is the New Midnight.”

Tickets, $99- $125 for the Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. show on 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. may be purchased online at: lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949 497-2787.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bill cunliffe

Bill Cunliffe

 

 

Laguna Beach Live! Brings Back the Sounds  

The Laguna Beach Live! series, which takes place at the Laguna Art Museum on the second Thursday of each month, continues with the return of Third Wheel Trio (bassoon, clarinet and flute) on Jan. 12, 307 Cliff Dr.

Concerts are free for museum members and to non-members with museum admission, $5-$7.

Additionally the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., will begin on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. with Grammy award-winning pianist Bill Cunliffe’s “Imaginacion.” Tickets are $20.

 

The Metta Quintet

The Metta Quintet

New this year is Music Insights. “What Makes Bach Great” on Jan. 17. and “Stolen Moments” a history of jazz with New York City based Metta Quintet on Jan. 30. Tickets for all concerts are available at: lagunabeachlive.org.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.