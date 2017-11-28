Ryan Smithers Earns All-State Honors

Cross Country

Led by Ryan Smithers, the Breakers’ boys cross country runners finished sixth at the State Cross County finals to cap their surprising return to prominence on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Ryan’s 16:05.2 time over the three-mile course was the fourth best in Laguna history at the State finals. Also scoring for Laguna were Luc LaMontagne, Cal Nielson, Zach Falkowski, and Jaden Orr. Smithers, Nielson and Falkowski all return next season.

Cathedral (Los Angeles) won the race as expected followed by Drake, Foothill Tech, Placer, and Sage Creek. The top 10 runners earned all-state honors and Smithers becomes the seventh Laguna runner to earn the honor.

The girls squad finished 11th led by Jessie Rose with a 19:02.2 time followed by Evie Cant, Angelina Dyrnaes, Grace LaMontagne, and Sydney Schaefgen. Foothill Tech, a magnet high school in Ventura, was the champion followed by Sage Creek, La Canada, Mayfield, Santa Cruz, Bishop Amat, El Segundo, Coronado, J Serra, and Piedmont. In all, 23 teams competed in Division 4.

The state meet has been held since 1987 always at Woodward Park .Laguna boys have now qualified 11 times with titles in 1989, 2004, and 2009. The girls have qualified 12 times with a second place finish in 2013, their best run.

Boys Basketball (1-0)

Bret Fleming’s 23rd season as Laguna’s coach got underway this past Monday, Nov. 27 as the Breakers blasted Katella 91-24 in the opening round of the Godinez tournament at Godinez High School. Blake Burzell scored 28, Grady Morgan and Charlie Rounaghi each added 18 points to lead the Laguna scorers. The 67-point margin of victory shattered the school record of 51 points set in 2016 against Saddleback. The game marked Fleming’s 600th as the Laguna mentor. First home game will be Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. vs Upland.

Girls Basketball (0-1)

The season opened on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Dugger Gym as the girls lost to Capistrano Valley 68-4. The squad participated in the Fullerton High School tournament this past week.

Boys Soccer

Daniel Richards’ eighth season leading the Breakers began at Dana Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Breakers are home on Friday, Dec. 1, with Brea-Olinda and on Dec. 6 with Los Amigos. Match time is 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

A new coach for the season starts at the Ocean View tournament on Saturday, Dec. 2, facing Fountain Valley at 10:30 a.m. and Marina at 1 p.m. The first home match is set for Thursday, Dec. 7, vs Ocean View, with a 7 p.m. start at Guyer Field.

Girls Water Polo

The nation’s top team played in two matches this past week, against El Toro on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and La Canada the following day. Next Wednesday, Dec. 6, Breakers will face Dos Pueblos in a key test to be played at Santa Margarita High School.