Schools Hire New Principal for LBHS

By Amy Orr, Special to the Independent

Dr. Jason Allemann is expected to be named as the principal of Laguna Beach High School during the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

Allemann is currently the principal of Dana Hills High School, a school he also attended. He is scheduled to take the reins at LBHS on July 1 and earn an annual salary of $176,334, according to the posted agenda, which lists several new hires and resignations.

“I am excited and eager to work with and meet the staff, students, parents, and other members of the greater school community. Completely honored to be part of an innovative district with unparalleled support,” Allemann said in an email.

Allemann is being hired to replace Chris Herzfeld, who has held the position since October 2014. Before his tenure at LBHS, Herzfeld spent 10 years as the principal of Fountain Valley High School.

In April, Herzfeld, a 15-year resident of Laguna Beach, asked to be reassigned as a teacher in LBUSD. Herzfeld is credentialed to teach social studies at the high school and middle school level; however, district spokeswoman Leisa Winston said that he has not yet been assigned a position for the 2017-2018 school year. Herzfeld was asked for comment, but has not replied.

Allemann led Dana Hills, a school with 2,716 students, for six years. Prior to that, he was the principal at Katella High School in Anaheim. In December 2010, Katella High won the Governor’s Fitness Challenge. The school was awarded a $100,000 fitness center and Allemann received a medal from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Allemann attended San Diego State, where he earned an undergraduate degree in psychology. His master’s in social work came from California State University Long Beach and his doctorate in educational leadership of urban schools was from the University of Southern California, according to a Register story in 2011.