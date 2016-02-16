Schools Shift Policy on Grade-Weighted Classes

Marilynn Young | LB Indy

Six or seven honors classes at Laguna Beach High School will carry less weight in the GPA of incoming students, a decision some parents believe will put the graduating class of 2020 at a competitive disadvantage when applying for college.

In a split vote, the school board voted 3-2 to revise LBHS grade-weighting practices Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The vote mirrors the unanimous recommendation of a 20-member task force comprised of teachers, counselors, parents and principals. They examined the issue due to teachers and staff recognizing a shift in emphasis for college admission, now valuing well-rounded students as much as GPA rankings.

Darlene Messinger, assistant superintendent of instructional services, told board members the task force examined “what colleges are really looking at” in evaluating candidates for admission. They determined the changes in weighting classes would be in better alignment with admission practices for California State Universities, the University of California and private colleges.

UC recognized “honors” course GPAs are based on a 5-point scale; it will be 4 points in the revised course guide. In calculating a student’s GPA, UC-designated honors courses receiving the additional grade points is limited to eight semesters or four years, according to UC admission guidelines. Most students complete UC-designated honors courses in grades 11 and 12, although some may complete these courses as early as grade 10, the site says.

The task force compared practices of neighboring and similar districts, Messinger said. Their recommendation aimed to encourage students to pursue a well-rounded schedule as well as enroll in the most rigorous academic classes. While reviewing and updating the course-weighting guide, the task force concluded students enrolled in certain weighted classes to boost their GPA rather than pursue other subjects that interested them.

The change affects incoming ninth-grade students who enroll in high-level courses in math, foreign language and arts.

Board President William Landsiedel said, “this is one of the most complex issues we’ve ever dealt with, so this is not an easy thing to deal with.”

An emotional plea came from several parents with children entering ninth-grade in the fall, who asked that the changes be set aside.

High school parent Kathleen Wallstein brought along a visual aid to make her point. She displayed an enlarged class planner to the board, showing her son’s planned course work when he initially enrolled. Among the classes was ninth-grade honors algebra, weighted at 5 points, which will be 4 points in the revised course guide.

She felt it unfair to revise the weighting system since he took the class and yet it will not reflect as weighted when he graduates.

After the vote approving the changes, Wallstein said, “I can’t believe it went through. It’s a slap in the face.”

English teacher Dawn Hunnicutt defended the decision. “I think the task force did their due diligence and so we move on. I don’t think it will hurt the students.”

Parents were also vocal about the lack of forewarning to review the weighting proposal.

At one point, the board considered postponing a decision to hold a later discussion. Ultimately, Landseidel and board member Dee Perry voted in opposition to the measure.

The board also approved a review of math pathways, which were adopted two years ago. The pathway is intended to ensure students in middle school, high school and fifth grade master the math concepts that allow them to pursue top high school courses in calculus and statistics.

Board member Jan Vickers described her reservations with the rigidity of students following a pathway. “If students are in the fifth grade and picking their course work for the next seven years, I’m not sure we’re doing them the best service,” said Vickers, pointing out that a fifth-grader who likes the idea of becoming an engineer may decide to pursue dance. “Then we haven’t really provided them the background for their potential. I don’t know that we’re consciously doing that, but we need to do some coaching or advising.”