Scientist Reveals UCI’s Cancer Advances
Dr. Hoda Anton-Culver, professor and chair of the UC Irvine Medical School Department of Epidemiology, will discuss the latest in cancer prevention findings from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Dana Point Yacht Club.
The public is welcome to attend the free presentation sponsored by the American Association of University Women Laguna Beach at 24399 Dana Drive, Dana Point.
The local resident will sketch a picture of the total incidence of cancer in humans around the world and describe her groundbreaking “All of Us” initiative, designed to create a framework by which medical treatment and prevention can be tailored to each individual.
Space is limited so sign up early. RSVP to Lynn Weiser at [email protected]. For more information about AAUW-LB go to www.aauw-lagunabeach.org.
Symposium Seeks to Navigate Mortality
In a bid to keep the community healthy, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic plans annual health symposiums and is starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, with a topic that stood out among patients, caregivers, and leaders: navigating the complexities of end of life care.
Elder-law champion Fay Blix is the keynote speaker and clinic Medical Director Dr. Jorge Rubal will lead discussion by a panel of palliative experts at the 9 to 11 a.m. talk in Laguna Beach Council Chambers. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved online at LBClinic.org or by calling Monica Prado, 949 494-0761 x 134.
Mayor Forecasts the Year Ahead
Mayor Toni Iseman is the keynote speaker at the monthly dinner meeting of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy on Monday, Jan. 9.
The 6 p.m. dinner takes place at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
She expects to give an overview of the state of city affairs and her outlook for the year ahead, says an announcement from LCC member Max Brown.
RSVP by leaving message at (949) 235-8277. Dinner is $15 for non-members, $10 for members.
Historian to Re-enact Influential Ancestor
Local historian Andy Alison will portray his great-grandfather, Dr. James Hovey Bullard, in a historic impersonation, performing in character at the next meeting of the Anaheim Historical Society at the Anaheim MUZEO Museum and Cultural Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Alison will step into the spotlight at 7 p.m. as Dr. Bullard in the cultural center’s main gallery, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim. As part of the presentation, Jane Newell, a manager at Anaheim Heritage Center, will interview Bullard about Anaheim history and unsolved mysteries.
As a seasoned speaker and storyteller, Alison will share his recent discoveries from of historic facts garnered when assembling Dr. Bullard’s volumes of diaries, daybooks, travel journals, medical ledgers, film and photographs that he recently donated to the Anaheim Heritage Center as The Bullard Collection.
This event is free and open to the public.
Jewish Collaborative Awarded Grant
The Jewish Collaborative of Orange County received a grant from the Family Philanthropy Venture Fund of Jewish Federation & Family Services, to support efforts to offer Jewish experiences to residents of Laguna Beach and surrounding areas.
Since August, the collaborative has held monthly musical Friday night services followed by dinner and social time at Mozambique restaurant in Laguna Beach. Founder and spiritual leader Rabbi Marcia Tilchin, an ordained Conservative rabbi, and Jason Feddy, a local musician and cantorial soloist, lead the lively services. They feature traditional liturgy in a non-traditional setting geared toward Laguna residents who are seeking creative ways to connect with Jewish worship.
The grant will allow JCoOC to expand the musical repertoire of its monthly Friday night service and broaden its programming, says an announcement.
Decision Toolbox to Merge
Irvine recruiting firm Decision Toolbox, led by Laguna local Kim Shepard, joined forces with an employee engagement company, Engage2Excel, says a company announcement.
Shepard thinks the two companies can put a dimple in an industry in need of a facelift.