Season Finale Ends on a Bright Note

“Absolute Brightness,” June 9-25, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, 1 p.m. most Sundays, with the opening Sunday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m.

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” will open Sunday, June 11, and run through June 25 on the stage of Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, 949 497-2787.

The sixth and final show of the Playhouse season was written and will be performed by James Lecesne with music by Duncan Sheik and directed by Tony Speciale.

When a 14-year-old boy goes missing in a small New Jersey town, his disappearance is illuminated by memories of his brilliant spirit. This one-man show tells the story of a young boy who had touched the hearts of his community during his short by richly colorful life. Teens and adults alike will be inspired by this uplifting story about humanity and the dignity of life.

Tickets for theatergoers 21 and under will be admitted for free with valid identification.

Laguna Tunes Sings for Free

The Laguna Tunes Community Chorus will present Broadway, Baby! at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre, 625 Park Ave.

The family show promises Broadway favorites spanning seven decades. Bob Gunn leads the 60-member chorus.

Photo: The Laguna Tunes chorus warms up for a summer concert.

Skeleton Crew at The Cliff

The Skeleton Crew Grateful Dead tribute band will be performing at The Cliff, 577 S. Coast Highway, Friday, June 9, from 7-10 p.m.

The performance serves as a pre-party to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love and will be full of surprises.

Treat Dad to Tacos

Just in time for Father’s Day, Ruby’s Diner will offer three signature tacos, grilled chicken, off the hook fish and shooby dooby shrimp through Saturday, June 18.

The taco combo, priced at $9.99, includes two tacos served with a side of black beans and fresh salsa.