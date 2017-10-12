Seasonal Dishes Change Up K’ya Menu

Executive Chef Craig Connole at K’ya, the bar inside La Casa del Camino hotel, has new fall offerings on their tapas-style dinner menu with dishes ranging from $3 -$25.

Standouts include Indian butter chicken, blackened scallops and lobster mac and cheese.

Sapphire Sets the Table for Autumn

Sapphire restaurant owner and chef Azmin Ghahreman plans a five-course dinner served family style to welcome autumn and introduce new seasonal dishes Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Ghahreman will curate a culinary journey at his Laguna Beach restaurant that will include choices between grilled local sardines, Hong Kong style shrimp, veal tongue, lamb, and chorizo enchiladas along with garam-masala dusted salmon, a vegetable tagine, slow roasted beef, sweet and sour pork and quince and apple tarte tatin.

The dinner is $58 per person, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity. Seating is limited. RSVP to 949 715-9888.

Tune in Among Friends

Skyloft Restaurant and Bar, 422 S. Coast Highway, tunes in its two dozen televisions for football on Mondays.

Happy hour lasts all night and first beers are $5. Put on your jersey and enjoy the game.