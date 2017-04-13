Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Seniors Establish a Legacy for the Future

Posted On 13 Apr 2017
Anne Johnson, right, honoree of the Laguna Beach Senior’s Legacy Ball, with her granddaughter Jana Heyman, left, and Sande St. John, center.

Sponsorship, gifts, and contributions to Laguna Beach Seniors’ Legacy Ball raised an estimated $216,000, which allows the organization to continue to improve the quality of life for the seniors, said senior center director Nadia Babayi in a letter to supporters this week.

“With your partnership, LBS will remain on the forefront of innovative programs and initiatives for the seniors in town,” she said.

Event leader Terri Johnson and honorary co-chairs Ann Quilter and Vicki Gumm organized the event which took place at the Ranch.

