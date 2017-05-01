Beach-goer is Rescued from Secret Cove

Rescuers extracted an unconscious teen-ager to safety by hoisting him into a helicopter from an isolated cove in South Laguna about 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The incident drew the attention of onlookers because three helicopters were dispatched to the scene by the fire authority and sheriff’s department, which ultimately airlifted out the unresponsive beach-goer.

The police log indicated the 17-year-old male was transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

A weekend lifeguard at Table Rock Beach was the first alerted to what looked like an unconscious person in an area known alternatively as Lover’s Cove and Secret Cove, said OC Lifeguard Chief Jason Young, whose force is responsible for supervising beaches between Aliso and Thousand Steps. The isolated cove can be reached from the south at low tide and from the north either by swimming from Table Rock Beach or trespassing across private property.

Because the patient “was not 100 percent aware of what was going on,” lifeguards could not swim the person out even though he was uninjured, said Young, who could not further identify the patient.

Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Larry Kurtz said multiple helicopters went to the scene due to a new policy requiring a sheriff’s helicopter accompany a fire authority aircraft on remote rescues.

Summer-like crowds packed the beaches both days, but a shark attack at San Onofre Beach on Saturday and the subsequent closure of the water to swimmers up to San Clemente swelled Sunday’s throngs to beaches to the north. “We staffed up a little,” Young said. “It was packed no matter what.”