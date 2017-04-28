A Shout-out by Fans of Construction Workers

Editor,

I only write this little blip to you as I see that we are in the starting phases of construction in Laguna, a time that local residents and visitors dread as it causes more traffic congestion and disgruntled drivers.

However, I wanted to point out that there are very kind workers on Fourth Avenue who my 2-year-old son, my 4-month-old son, and I have made a morning ritual of visiting in the mornings. They have all of the “fun trucks” that my little boy, Finn, loves and we watch the excavator, forklift, bulldozer, and giant drill from afar for a few minutes before going to daycare in town every day.

The workers always smile and wave and Finn is excited to see them every morning. They are a hot car ride conversation topic as well and this morning we decided to draw pictures for the workers that read, “Thank you for letting me watch your hard work every morning. Love, your #1 Fan, Finn.” Finn delivered them in person and was mesmerized by the waving machinery driver that he finally met up close and personal.

You can see I could barely get a smile; he was in awe of his surroundings. We will continue to visit until the job is complete and I write to your newspaper as a message to the community that when you get understandably frustrated with construction in our beautiful city, think of the great guys on Fourth Avenue who make my son smile every day. Maybe in the chaos of orange cones, one-lane traffic, closed sidewalks, and honking horns, you too can smile at the jobs well done.

Mandy Anderson, Laguna Beach