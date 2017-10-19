Shout Out to Surf Contest’s Supporters

Editor,

After a month of flat surf and foggy weather, it was a great October surprise that conditions allowed for the 54th annual Brook Street surfing Classic to he held.

Started in 1955, the Brooks Street Surfing Classic holds a special place in the history of surfing because it is the oldest running contest in the world. More importantly, the contest is an important piece of the social fabric of Laguna that makes our community so special.

The contest is a hugely positive event attracting locals of all ages to participate and spectate. The contest is volunteer run by local residents in cooperation with the city staff who generously donate their time on the weekend to support the event. A special shout out to surfing legends Jeff Booth, Darren Madrigal and Mike Todd for leading the effort this year. Local businesses and brands like Laguna Surf and Sport also pitch in to support the event.

The contest celebrates Laguna’s unique place in the surfing world, our history and our community. It brings together Laguna’s surfing athletes, artists and scholars, memorializes influential surfers we have lost, and reminds us all what a special community we have in Laguna Beach.

The City of Laguna Beach deserves thanks and credit for continuing to support this fun, inspiring and truly unique event.

Chad Nelsen, Laguna Beach