Shuffle Shifts Laguna to Sunset League

Posted On 11 May 2017
Orange County school principals voted to accept a proposal from the Golden West League regarding Orange County league affiliations for the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons on Monday, May 8.

An appeal of the vote can be made up until June 1, said Laguna Beach High School Athletic Director Lance Neal, who predicts that when the dusts settles, Laguna will end up in a league with Irvine schools and Laguna Hills.

The current proposal has Laguna competing in all sports but football in the Sunset League, where it is the smallest of eight schools. The largest, Fountain Valley, has three times the enrollment of 1,110-student LBHS.

The league would be divided into two divisions based on the current SS CIF rating system that relies on results from the past two years and strength of competition.

Laguna’s sports division would be with three other schools from the eight-member conference. Only the top two teams in each division would be guaranteed to qualify for the payoffs.

Football would be in a similar conference set up with seven other schools.

Laguna would compete in these leagues for a total of 21 sports. Sand volleyball and surfing are club sports and not part of CIF.

Chances of Breaker teams winning league titles or qualifying for the playoffs would be substantially smaller than in any of the league affiliations of the past 84 seasons. Laguna’s two-year affiliation with the Sea View League in the mid-80’s would be the closest match to what is currently proposed.

 

Sunset League (All sports but Football)

With enrollment and school district   

Fountain Valley                                   3,563                 Huntington Beach HSD

Los Alamitos                                         3,334                 Los Alamitos USD

Huntington Beach                                2,957                 Huntington Beach HSD

Edison                                                   2,532                 Huntington Beach HSD

Marina                                                 2,410                 Huntington Beach HSD

Newport Harbor                                  2,363                 Newport-Mesa USD

Corona del Mar                                    1,755                 Newport-Mesa USD

Laguna Beach                                       1,110                 Laguna Beach USD

 

Golden West League                   

With enrollment and school district

Godinez                                                2,623                 Santa Ana USD

Westminster                                        2,618                 Huntington Beach HSD

Garden Grove                                      2,455                 Garden Grove USD

Marina                                                 2,410                 Huntington Beach HSD

Segerstrom                                          2,402                 Santa Ana USD

Western                                               2,000                 Anaheim Union HSD

Ocean View                                          1,498                 Huntington Beach HSD

Laguna Beach                                       1,110                 Laguna Beach USD

