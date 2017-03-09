Simple Palette Comes Alive

“Black and White and Red All Over,” a new exhibition for the Laguna Beach contemporary Expressionist Sandra Jones Campbell, opens at Pacific Edge Gallery, 540 S Coast Highway, Saturday, March 11.

The public is invited to join the reception for the artist from 6 to 9 p.m.

Show Captures Landscapes in Small Size

A reception with the artists of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association’s “Less is More” art show is planned for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave.

The juried show of 50 original small works on exhibit through April 3 range in prices from $265 to $1,500. Proceeds support the artists and the nonprofit.

Hats Off to Plastics

Runway fashion designer Brad Elsberry leads a couture hat-making workshop at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 16, a LOCA workshop in Kathy Jones studio, 3251 Laguna Canyon Road.

Attendees will learn to create a hat using thermoplastics, used in theater set design and costume designers.

Admission is free with LOCA membership, and $20 to guests. Snacks and wine are included. Advance registration is required at 949 363-4700.

New Show Opens at LCAD’s Downtown Gallery

“Meticulous Calligraffiti,” an exhibit of the work of street artist Peter Greco, opened at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., and will run through March 29.

Greco’s site-specific, typographic mural is best appreciated up close, an announcement says.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Workshop Offers Marketing Tips for Artists

Artists are invited to a free marketing workshop Thursday, March 23, led by a representative of Razorfish, an ad agency based in Seattle.

Titled “The Artist’s Post-Digital Playbook for Marketing and Engagement,” the workshop aims to address traditional and digital marketing mediums and tactics.

Workshop details, times and location will be emailed after registration: register online at http://www.eventbright.com/ by March 10.

Cove Seeks Permanent Artists

Cove Gallery invites local artists to apply for a permanent position at the gallery through its website, covegallerylaguna.com.

The gallery is located on 1492 S. Coast Highway #8 and is artist-owned.