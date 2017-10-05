Skim for the Sea Lions
Four-time skim boarding world champion and Laguna Beach local Sam Stinnett will again host The SeaDog Skim Challenge at Aliso Beach at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
All entry fees for the one-day contest benefit the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. The contest is open to amateur and professional skim boarders of all ages and genders. Fees are $40 and $60, respectively.
An awards ceremony will follow the contest, which last year raised over $3,500. Outdoor gear retailer Poler Laguna, at 1360 S. Coast Highway, will be hosting this year’s award ceremony with live music from Soulag Vibrations. Entry is free to contestants and for others a $5 donation is asked at the door. Raffle ticket buyers will also receive a wristband good for free entry and a drink at The Sandpiper Lounge.
To donate, sign up or get more information visit: the seadogskimchallenge.
Girl Scouts Recruit New Troop Members
Girl Scout leaders invite girls in kindergarten through third grade in Laguna Beach to consider joining new troops forming for this school year.
Girls and their friends can join as Daisies (kindergarten and first grade) and Brownies (first and second grade).
For more info: contact Missy Palino at [email protected].
Oil Drilling Opponents Return to the Trenches
Pacific waters off of Laguna Beach could come under pressure for development of new oil and gas leases. Under the current administration, President Trump has called for re-evaluation of the federal national oil and gas leasing plan.
A Surfrider representative will discuss the threat to Southern California over oil drilling at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at the Woman’s Club, 286 St., Ann’s Dr., a presentation that is free and open to the public, says a statement from Mike Beanan, of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.
GOP Assesses Upcoming Initiatives
Statewide initiatives and the oversight committee for local Measure LL are up for discussion at the meeting of Laguna Beach Republicans Thursday, Oct. 12, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway.
Social hour precedes the 6 p.m. meeting. Those interested should RSVP to [email protected].
Teen Workshops Focus on Mindfulness
Parents and teens are invited to an Introduction to Mindfulness workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Susi Q & Community Center, 380 Third St.
The workshop will be led by instructors who specialize in the topic, Lucas LeardMann, of UC San Diego, and Sydney Reece, of the University of Massachusetts.
The workshop, including a five-week series for teens set to begin Monday, Oct. 30, is sponsored by Mission Hospital and the City of Laguna Beach.
To register or request a scholarship, call 949 464-6645 or contact Marci Mednick, 949 499-7292. [email protected] for more information.
‘Outdoor’ Celebration Marks the Harvest
The weeklong Jewish holiday Sukkot, coming five days after Yom Kippur, celebrates the gathering of the harvest by dwelling in a foliage-covered booth known as a sukkah.
Holiday services are planned at Chabad Laguna Beach, 30804 S. Coast Highway, for 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, and a at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, for a sukkah hop progressive dinner. Youth continue the fun with story telling and creating their own sundaes and crafts in the sukkah at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. $7 per child.
RSVP to [email protected] for Sukkah route.
Hear the Buzz on Bees
Josie Goodenow, bee chair of the California Garden Clubs Inc. , speaks to Laguna Beach Garden Club members about these fascinating pollinators at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The club meets at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
She will highlight the differences between native bees (the Blue Orchard Mason Bee) and the European honey bee, how to increase the bee populations and improve the health of our yards.
The public is welcome and there is no charge.
Cast a Vote for Deserving Parade Honorees
The Patriots Day Parade organizing committee selected Waves of Freedom as its theme, but seeks the public’s suggestions in nominating honorees for its 52nd parade, next March 3.
Nominations are needed for grand marshal, citizen, artist and athlete of the year.
Nominations should be emailed to Sandi Werthe at [email protected] before Oct. 10. If available, the biography of the nominee should also be included.
Bahá’í Prepares to Mark Founder’s Birth
The Festival of Unity to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í faith, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Festival of Arts Forum Theatre, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
Bahá’u’lláh’s (1817-1892) teachings form the basis of the faith’s commitment to social transformation and community building. “Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” planner Loree Roop said in a statement.
Activities will include drama, music, art exhibits, storytelling, service projects, prayer and devotional programs. For more information contact: [email protected].
Candidate Takes on Perpetual Toll Road Fees
Boyd Roberts, a Laguna Beach real estate broker and one of many Democratic candidates for the 48th congressional district, wants California voters to enact legislation that would halt toll road fees after 20 years, prohibit refinancing road bonds and require new toll road construction to be approved by impacted cities.
Roberts’ toll road proposal so far has yet to qualify for the November 2018 ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Even so, another initiative proposed by Roberts, over online UC courses, is in review by the attorney general.