‘Sleeping Beauty’ Sold Out in Opening

“Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight,” the second annual holiday, panto performance at the Laguna Playhouse was attended by a sold-out, standing room only crowd at the opening night gala on Dec. 19. There is a final performance tonight, Friday, Dec. 30.

Santa, holiday carolers, face painting and a coloring station awaited guests at the pre-show event. Comedian Rita Rudner with her family, “American Idol” star Tamyra Gray with her family, Playhouse Board members Gary Jenkins, Jim Mellor, Heidi Miller, Timothy Spangler, Terri Turner and Nicholas Yrizarry were also in attendance along with Playhouse Women co-chair Robin Woods.

At the artistic director’s post show reception guests enjoyed desserts, cocktails and live entertainment by Caitlin Lucia.