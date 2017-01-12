Boys Soccer (2-4-2)

Laguna pulled off a pair of wins last week building off their upset tie of Division 3 top-ranked Santiago last month. Breakers defeated Dana Hills 3-2 as Bruce Knill scored all three goals for the Breakers with two assisted by Dexter Russo. Jet Rocha also scored three times as Laguna buried Saddleback Valley Christian 7-1 on Friday, Jan. 6, at Guyer Field.

League play opened this week with the Breakers hosting Calvary (1-5-1) this past Wednesday, Jan. 11, and SS CIF Division 2 leader Godinez (10-0) on Friday, Jan. 13.

For the So Section playoffs this year, Godinez is Division 2, Saddleback and Estancia Division 3, Laguna and Costa Mesa Division 5, and Calvary Division 6. Only the top three teams in league play are guaranteed a playoff spot. Don’t count Laguna out.

Orange Coast League boys soccer league history:

School Seasons GMS Won Lost Tied Pct Godinez 8 76 51 12 13 0.757 Saddleback 6 60 31 13 16 0.650 Estancia 10 94 48 24 22 0.628 Laguna Beach 10 94 34 42 18 0.457 Calvary Chapel 10 84 20 62 12 0.277 Costa Mesa 10 94 23 56 15 0.324 TOTAL 502 207 209 96 0.498

1/28/2011 Est-Laguna match recorded as a forfeit loss for each school per CIF ruling

Past Champions: 2007-08-09-10: Estancia, 211 – Godinez, 2012 – Saddleback, 2013-14-15-16 Godinez.

Girls Soccer (8-3-2)

Laguna girls stumbled last week on the road as University defeated Laguna 3-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Ocean View held the Breakers to a 2-2 tie on Thursday, Jan. 5.

This past Saturday, Jan. 7, varsity held off the alumni 2-1. The latter were represented by as Ryan Bakkum, Victoria French, Audrey Pillsbury, Johana Abarca, Kara Dunn-Dombrink, Jane Crawford, Tessa Hopper, Courtney Hamchuk, Mary Emma Meyer and Maddie Kristensen.

The league race opened this week and last year’s champion Estancia will be pressed to defend their title. Calvary, Estancia, Godinez, and Laguna are all in Division 4 while Costa Mesa is D6 and Saddleback D7. Calvary (6-2-1) is the early favorite and is currently ranked fourth.

Orange Coast League girls soccer league history:

School Seasons GMS Won Lost Tied Pct Estancia 10 94 49 15 30 0.681 Laguna Beach 10 94 44 26 24 0.596 Calvary Chapel 10 94 42 30 22 0.564 Godinez 8 76 26 36 14 0.434 Costa Mesa 10 94 23 47 24 0.372 Saddleback 6 60 9 39 12 0.250 TOTAL 512 193 193 126 0.500

Past champions: 2007 & 2008 – Costa Mesa, 2009 – Costa Mesa & Estancia, 2010 – Calvary 2011 – Estancia, 2012 – Laguna, 2013 – Estancia, 2014 – Laguna, 2015 – Calvary & Estancia, 2016 – Estancia