Boys Soccer (4-6-2. 2-2-0)

Breakers suffered a tough 4-3 loss at Estancia last Friday, Jan. 20, at Scott Field in the battle for second place in league play. Top-ranked Godinez leads the league and is 14-0 overall. Earlier in the week, Laguna defeated Costa Mesa (1-2-1, 6-5-2) 4-0. Breakers played Saddleback this past Wednesday, Jan. 25, in a key match for the last remaining playoff spot.

Girls Soccer (12-3-2, 4-0-0)

Breakers led 2-1 at the half on goals by Blake Turner and went on to surprise Estancia 3-1 in the battle for first place in the Orange Coast League at Scott Field in Costa Mesa Thursday, Jan. 19. Laguna still has two challenging matches ahead in their quest to capture their third title in the sport’s 36 seasons at Laguna. Laguna travels to Calvary on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and host Estancia on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Also last week Laguna defeated Costa Mesa 3-0. JV is 11-2-0 overall and is also 4-0 in league play.

SSCIF D-4 Poll for an 23: 1 – La Quinta/LQ, 2 – Sierra Canyon, 3 – Temescal Canyon, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Grand Terrace, 6 – Alta Loma, 7 – Estancia, 8 – Sultana, 9 – Valley View, 10 – West Covina.