Boys Soccer

Daniel Richards’ eighth season leading the Breakers began at Dana Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Breakers are home on Friday, Dec. 1, with Brea-Olinda and on Dec. 6 with Los Amigos. Match time is 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

A new coach for the season starts at the Ocean View tournament on Saturday, Dec. 2, facing Fountain Valley at 10:30 a.m. and Marina at 1 p.m. The first home match is set for Thursday, Dec. 7, vs Ocean View, with a 7 p.m. start at Guyer Field.