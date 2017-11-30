Quantcast
Posted On 30 Nov 2017
Boys Soccer   

Daniel Richards’ eighth season leading the Breakers began at Dana Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Breakers are home on Friday, Dec. 1, with Brea-Olinda and on Dec. 6 with Los Amigos. Match time is 5 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer    

A new coach for the season starts at the Ocean View tournament on Saturday, Dec. 2, facing Fountain Valley at 10:30 a.m. and Marina at 1 p.m. The first home match is set for Thursday, Dec. 7, vs Ocean View, with a 7 p.m. start at Guyer Field.

 

