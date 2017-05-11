Softball (8-15-1, 2-7)

Breakers took their lumps last week losing Wednesday, May 3, to Godinez (16-0) and to Costa Mesa on Friday, May 5, (12-8). On Saturday, May 6, Laguna lost a non-league doubleheader to Corona del Mar by the scores of 11-0 and 15-5. On Monday, May 8, the Breakers escaped the OCL cellar with a 28-4 win over Saddleback (0-24, 0-9). The season concluded on May 10 with a game at Estancia. The squad made great strides from last season’s 3-16 record.