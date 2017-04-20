Southbound ‘Limited’ Makes Fewer Stops

Editor:

After further review and a conversation with public works, it has become evident that the new trolley routes aimed at solving overcrowded trolleys in the southern part of town are more complex than was apparent in previous summaries.

I would therefore like to correct my previous letter concerning service in South Laguna by way of outlining what I learned from public works. Here’s what they told me:

There will be two different southern routes. The “Regular” southern route will run at 20-minute intervals between Cliff Drive and Mission Hospital and will make stops at all the regular (and marked) stops along the route, including the ones in South Laguna.

The second southern route—to the Ritz Carlton—will be “Limited Service”, run at 40-minute intervals and include stops only at the following: the HIP District, Montage, The Ranch, Three Arch Bay, and Crown Valley as well as the Ritz. It will bypass other marked bus stops along the way.

This should still serve residents in South Laguna wanting to use the trolley to other parts of town without exceptional delay and without bypassing significant chunks of town. This information came from public works the week before Easter. Other suggestions of course should be directed to City Council.

Sandi Cain, Laguna Beach