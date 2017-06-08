Spelling Bee Winners Emerge

Fifth-grader Christopher Herkins of El Morro won the championship at the Laguna Beach PTA Elementary Spelling Bee on Wednesday, May 31, and TOW’s Lucas Silverman, also a fifth grader, took home the second-place trophy.

Contestants were selected from elimination rounds, which produced 10 finalists from each school.

Parent Tom Fay served as the emcee and “pronouncer” for the bee, with program chairman Lisa Jensen and Kathleen Fay assisting as judges.

The winners and their families celebrated with ice cream sundaes.