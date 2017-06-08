Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Spelling Bee Winners Emerge

Posted On 08 Jun 2017
By :
Comment: 1

From left, TOW Principal Mike Conlon, emcee and “pronouncer” judge Tom Fay, runner-up Lucas Silverman, Bee Champion Christopher Herkins, and El Morro Principal Chris Duddy.

Fifth-grader Christopher Herkins of El Morro won the championship at the Laguna Beach PTA Elementary Spelling Bee on Wednesday, May 31, and TOW’s Lucas Silverman, also a fifth grader, took home the second-place trophy.

Contestants were selected from elimination rounds, which produced 10 finalists from each school.

Parent Tom Fay served as the emcee and “pronouncer” for the bee, with program chairman Lisa Jensen and Kathleen Fay assisting as judges.

The winners and their families celebrated with ice cream sundaes.

 

 

  1. Tom Fay June 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Tom: Your word is ‘COVFEFE’
    5th grader: Can you use the word in a sentence, please?
    Tom: To advance to the next round, you must correctly spell ‘COVFEFE’‎

