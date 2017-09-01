Standing Against Transgender Policy

Editor,

This ban is an unnecessary, cruel action that military experts have determined will only hurt morale and decrease effectiveness. Thousands of transgender men and women already serve honorably in our armed forces and there is no doubt that thousands more are willing to answer the call.

We are only doing ourselves a disservice by turning away individuals who are among the best, the brightest, and the bravest.

Hans Kierstad, Laguna Beach

The author is a Democratic congressional candidate for District 48, which includes Laguna Beach.