Station Adds a New Host

At FM radio station KX 93.5, Tyler Russell this week returned to the morning “Daily Scramble Live” slot with host Jason Feddy from 7 to 10 a.m. on weekday mornings.

Zach Churchill, a Laguna-based musician and host of the station’s “Surround Sound,” will take over from Russell on weekday afternoons from noon to 5 p.m. He will spotlight a different local band daily at 3:30 p.m.

For the past six months, Feddy has hosted the show alone while Russell took the afternoon slot.

The reunited morning show will continue popular segments like “Jason Sings the Police Blotter” and “Laguna Beach Trivia.” A band will play live in-studio every day at 9 a.m.

The non-profit station also features shows by community hosts, surf reports and sports broadcasts. Tune in at 93.5 FM or at www.KX935.com on any device.