Storm-Damaged Garden Needs Restoration
Laguna Beach Garden Club is collecting donations to restore a garden established by the Sister Cities Association in Heisler Park that was destroyed by an uprooted eucalyptus tree.
Contributions can be mailed to Laguna Beach Garden Club,
P.O. Box 362, Laguna Beach, Calif., 92652.
Obama Alum to Train OC Resistance
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club hosts an activist training workshop Sunday, March 5, with Sara El-Amin, a political grassroots strategist and advisor to the Obama presidential campaign and Fortune 500 companies.
The afternoon promises to inspire and teach attendees how to be the most impactful and effective with their energies, activist and club member Rita Conn said in a statement.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Newport Dunes Resort. Tickets may be purchased for $15 prior to the event at LagunaBeachDemocraticClub.com or at the door for $20.
Three declared candidates will be attending, including Ron Varasteh, challenging Rep. Mimi Walter, and Doug Applegate, who nearly unseated Darrell Issa.
Club’s Impact Yields a Daily Tally
A recent study found that for every $1 invested in a Boys & Girls Club, there is a $10 return on investment in community benefit, according to University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and School of Public Health.
With an average daily attendance of 280 children at the Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club, an investment of $36 per child for each day they attend provides a $100,000 daily return on investment, the club says in a statement.
Learn how the club makes an economic impact by contacting Executive Director Pam Estes at 949 494-2535 ext. 7424.
Club Offers Counseling for Conflicted Plant Lovers
“Do you suffer from plant commitment?” Laguna Beach Garden Club members will learn the answers in a presentation by Billy Goodnick at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Goodnick, a former landscape architect for the city of Santa Barbara, looks at gardening as if it were a troubled marital relationship.
The public is welcome and there is no charge for first-time guests. Stop by the garden boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased.
Local Dentist Gives Back
Dr. Flora Stenger will host Dentistry From The Heart, providing adults with free dental care on Saturday, March 4, in her Laguna Hills office, 24022 Calle de La Plata. Free extractions, fillings and cleanings are offered.
The organization begun in 2001 has grown to include over 200 annual events serving 80,000 people.
More information at: [email protected] -or 949-830-0074.
Whole Foods Donates to Food Pantry
For the fourth year, Whole Foods Market Laguna Beach made a donation of food to the Laguna Food Pantry through its Feed Four More register donation program.
Shoppers could donate at the register in several ways and supported the campaign to supply four pallets of food with a $7,300 value, equating to nearly 3,000 meals, an announcement says.
The pantry at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road provides free groceries to 300 low-income households each week 8 to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Workshop for Traffic Calming on Temple Hills Drive
The city’s public works staff hosts a workshop to solicit public input on traffic calming concepts for Temple Hills Drive Wednesday, March 15.
The 5:30 p.m. workshop takes place at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.. Analysis of the concepts can be reviewed on the public works page at the city’s website.
Comments can also be provided to Tom Sandefur at 949 497-0792 or [email protected]
Urgent Need for Food Donations for Homeless Families
The Orange County Rescue Mission is in dire need of food supplies. The nonprofit organization is urgently seeking the community’s help to provide more than 33,600 canned and boxed food items, which will help to feed 400 local families in need each month for six months.
Food donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Village of Hope, located at 1 Hope Drive in Tustin. The donation warehouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Community members may order food online and have them delivered care of Mike Martinez.
For questions, call (714) 247-4303 or email [email protected].