Story Highlights a Newborn Activist

Editor,

Thanks to the Indy for highlighting Carrie Reynolds’s new role as an activist (“Locals Sign on for Women’s March,” Jan. 6 edition). I’ve never marched for or against anything – until now – now I’m an activist. I’m joining 39 other Laguna women and men to join the national Women’s March in Santa Ana on Jan. 21.

I’m marching for equal treatment and respect for all religions, races, genders, gender identities, and the freedom for people to marry the person they love. Very troubling remarks were made by the country’s president-elect during the campaign and they continue to be tweeted daily. It is vitally important that we stand for the principles and values our country was founded on and stand for human rights.

I hope others from Laguna will join in making this important statement to our new government. Here’s the information: Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Starting point: French Plaza Downtown Santa Ana, corner of Fourth and French. Ending at: Old Orange County Courthouse.

Meg Monahan, Laguna Beach