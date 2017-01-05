Streetbeat

Monday, Dec. 26

Vandalism. 29900 Balboa Ave. 10:47 a.m. Tire marks from a vehicle doing donuts in the soccer field.

Vehicle burglary. 19200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 1:59 p.m. A window was smashed and a purse stolen.

Vandalism. 500 block of Windsor Place. 2:21 p.m. A Lexus was egged in four places.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Traffic stop. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 2:37 a.m. A 25-year-old Fullerton man was cited for DUI.

Vandalism. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Blvd. 9:55 a.m. A contractor outhouse was tipped over.

Petty theft. 1000 block of Miramar Dr. 1:57 p.m. A mother reported the discovery that her daughter never received a $500 gift card delivered to her home. It was used in full on Aug. 30.

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of Broadway. Michael Riley, 49, identified as a Laguna Beach transient, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Disturbance. 31400 block of Coast Hwy. 6:10 p.m. Brent Jeffrey Robertson, 53, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after he allegedly struck his wife in the arm several times causing a bruise. Bail was set at $50,000.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Foot patrol. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:49 p.m. Rhonda Metoyer, 57, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for felony resisting a police officer after she allegedly kicked an officer who had cited her for violating a smoking ban on the beach. Bail was set at $20,000.

Fraud. 900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:12 a.m. Fraudulent checks were made under a business name and cashed at various banks.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Battery. 400 block of Seaview St. 7:08 a.m. Ashley Simonni, 25, of Long Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after allegedly scratching and biting her partner. Bail was set at $50,000.

Vandalism. 1400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8:12 a.m. No entry was made but a front door window was broken.

Vehicle burglary. Cliff Drive. 8:43 a.m. A loss of $150.

Petty theft. 600 block of Allview Terrace. 12 p.m. Mail was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Traffic stop. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:07 p.m. Miguel Angelo Pacheco, 51, of Costa Mesa, who was stopped for expired registration, was arrested for suspicion of felony drug sales when a search of his vehicle turned up 201 pills of methylone, known as M1, as well as one each of Valium, Viagra and Alprazolam.

Friday, Dec. 30

Traffic stop. Moss St. 1:46 a.m. A 28-year-old Colorado Springs visitor was cited for DUI.

Suspicious. 31600 block of Wildwood Rd. 4:41 a.m. A report about someone inside a vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Laguna Beach man for being drunk in public.

Fraud. 31600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10 a.m. A woman purchased $500 in pre-paid green dot Visa cards and provided the numbers to a caller impersonating a power company representative and demanding funds.

Petty theft. 500 block of Allview Terrace. 10 a.m. Two jackets were taken from an unlocked vehicle, the second of three property crimes on the block in a single week.

Fraud. 1600 block of Hillcrest Dr. 1:52 p.m. Fraudulent charges of $1,905 were made to a debit card.

Grand theft. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. 5:21 p.m. A woman suspects her wallet and keys were stolen while she was in line at a store.

Battery. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 9:34 p.m. Police are unable to locate a suspect who reportedly stole property and injured a victim.

Bar check. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 10:18 p.m. A 20-year-old Rohnert Park man was cited for two misdemeanor drug charges.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Occupied vehicle. 2300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:20 a.m. Phillip Anthony Jackson, 28, of Long Beach, was arrested for suspicion of drug sales and possession after a search turned up Xanax, 36 grams of meth and 25 grams of marijuana. Police searched the car because the driver was asleep at the wheel and partly blocking Coast Highway. Bail was set at $25,000.

Vehicle burglary. 2700 block of Highland Way. 10:21 a.m. Thieves broke a rear hatch lock and window to remove a third row seat valued at $3,000.

Petty theft. 22600 block of Allview Terrace. 12:12 p.m. Marlin brand bike worth $550 was taken from a carport.

Traffic stop. West Street. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Traffic stop. 300 block of Thalia St. 2:37 a.m. A 54-year-old Aliso Viejo man was cited for DUI.

Monday, Jan. 2

Automated plate reader. N. Coast Hwy. Julian Hooser, 26, of Burbank, was arrested for suspicion of car theft, behind the wheel of a car stolen in Costa Mesa.

Drunk driving. Laguna Canyon Rd. 9:51 a.m. In the wake of reports about a swerving vehicle nearly hitting electrical poles, police arrested a 49-year-old Laguna Beach woman for DUI.

Stolen vehicle. 500 block of Glenneyre St. 8:36 p.m. Benjamin Schachtschneider, 33, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of auto theft.

Medical. 1200 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:15 p.m. Child protective services took custody of a child taken to the hospital at the request of a 38-year-old woman, who was arrested for being under the influence.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway St. 4:29 a.m. A 20-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was cited for DUI.