Streetbeat

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Grand theft. 200 block of Broadway St. 8:31 a.m. A thief with a taste for California vintners made off with nine bottles of Caymus, Justin and Duckhorn wines, cumulatively valued at $940.

Battery. 17-00160. 600 block of Park Ave. 1:57 p.m. A fracas between students that left one with lacerations on his face is under investigation by police.

Cut and rescue. Park Avenue. 4:14 p.m. A driver who was injured in a solo-collision was arrested for suspicion of felony drug charges after hospital staff found 3.86 grams of methamphetamine in plastic baggies in the patient’s bra. Dellia Ledwidge, 53, of San Clemente, whose car rolled over after striking a parked car, was arrested for alleged sales and possession charges.

Battery. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 6:38 p.m. A 52-year-old San Clemente man was arrested for being drunk in public following a report that he allegedly grabbed a volunteer at the homeless shelter by the throat.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Theft. 400 block of El Camino Del Mar. 11:14 a.m. A hedge trimmer valued at $549 was taken from the back of an open truck last week.

Traffic collision. 2900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 1:18 p.m. A driver and a passengers complained of pain following a two-car head-on collision that temporarily halted traffic.

Drunk driving. 31800 block of Coast Hwy. 6:52 p.m. A 52-year-old Dana Point man was arrested for DUI.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Hit and run. 17-00185. Ocean Ave. 2 a.m. A driver involved in a collision fled on foot after informing the other driver he wanted to avoid an encounter with police because of his status on probation.

Burglary. 900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:36 a.m. Surfboards valued at $5,000 were taken. No further details were available.

Burglary. 500 block of Alta Vista. 9:54 a.m. A bike valued at $8,000 was taken from a garage that had been opened.

Theft. San Tropez Court. 4:22 p.m. A backpack with military gear valued at $1,000 was taken from a backyard.

Stolen vehicle. N. Coast Hwy. 8:58 p.m. Police arrested Tierra Cardenas Araceli, 25, of Santa Ana, for suspicion of auto theft. Police found him parked at a gas station with a car stolen earlier that day.

Annoying calls. 200 block of San Tropez Court. 9:59 p.m. A customer of a store reported receiving repeated calls that criticized her for writing a negative review at a store website.

Friday, Jan. 13

Pedestrian stop. Thalia St. Jerome Howard, 49, of Fullerton, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Stolen vehicle. 900 block of Bluebird Canyon Dr. 9:24 a.m. A woman who parked a newly purchased 2017 Lexus in the driveway overnight found it gone the next morning.

Fraud. 31100 block of Monterey St. 9:40 a.m. A suspect used a resident’s social security number to obtain a credit card and make purchases of $9,900.

Theft. 31000 block of Aliso. 2:51 p.m. Mail theft was reported, including a loss of a personal check.

Public intoxication. 200 block of Broadway St. 5 p.m. Police arrested two men who were arguing, a 33-year-old Santa Ana man for being drunk in public and a companion of the same age from Riverside for multiple outstanding warrants.

Drunk driving. Thalia St. 9 p.m. Charlene Kim Swayne, 40, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a prior offense.

Disturbance. Glenneyre St. 9:37 p.m. Rachel Studer Tarr, 28, of Ohio, was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend around the neck.

Disturbance. 1100 block of Coast View Dr. 11:33 p.m. Charles Eli Colburn IV, 23, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after he allegedly hit a girlfriend with a phone and then attempted to prevent her from calling authorities.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Suspicious circs. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1 p.m. Stephanie Nichole Mancuso, 25, of Ohio, was arrested for three misdemeanor charges in the wake of an argument.

Traffic stop. Park Ave. 3:12 p.m. Dane Taylor Gordon, 35, of Dana Point, was arrested for a no-bail Colorado warrant.

Traffic stop. Jasmine St. 11:48 p.m. A 47-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for DUI.

Monday, Jan. 16

Mail theft. Nyes Place. 9 p.m. Three packages were taken from a street mailbox.