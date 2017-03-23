Streetbeat

Monday, March 13

Disturbance. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:57 p.m. A Laguna Beach resident was arrested for assault and vandalism as a result of a dispute with a bar patron who was allegedly harassing an elderly relative.

Tuesday, March 14

Fraud. 21700 block of Ocean Vista Dr. 11:13 p.m. A resident suspects a person he knows with opening five credit cards in his name.

Vehicle burglary. 500 block of High Dr. 11:57 a.m. Someone damaged a locking mechanism on a vehicle while trying to break in.

Theft. 1000 block of Temple Terrace. A laptop and bag valued at $1,500 was taken from an unlocked car.

Theft. 1100 block of Coast View Dr. 2:26 p.m. An ex-tenant, 62, took surfboards when they vacated the property.

Pedestrian stop. Ocean Ave. 10:24 p.m. Ted Lobato, 50, of Fort Bragg, was arrested for a drug warrant.

Traffic stop. Laguna Canyon Rd. 11:14 p.m. Motorcyclist David Hamera Ross, 26, of Costa Mesa, failed to pull over and led police on a short pursuit. He was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence and an outstanding warrant for three vehicle code violations.

Wednesday, March 15

Traffic stop. N. Coast Hwy. 12:06 a.m. A 16-year-old Laguna Niguel teen was arrested for DUI. Her vehicle was released to grandparents.

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 9:31 a.m. Christopher Lee Ellington, 41, Aliso Viejo, was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Burglary. 2900 block of Zell Drive. 10:30 a.m. Power tools worth $1,000 were taken from a garage.

Theft. 21700 block of Ocean Vista Dr. 11 a.m. UPS delivered package was stolen.

Petty theft. 2000 block of S. Coast Hwy. 12:32 p.m. A surveillance camera worth $200 mounted on the rear of a business was taken.

Theft. 400 block of Coast Hwy. 2:22 p.m. A briefcase with financial documents was stolen from a guest room.

Welfare check. 500 block of Coast Hwy. 5:39 p.m. A man who was sleeping and blocking the path of another was arrested for public drunkenness and an outstanding warrant. A companion was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Thursday, March 16

Fraud. 400 block of Alta Vista Way. A resident received a report from a bank about fraud on his account.

Disturbance. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 10:36 a.m. Karen Lynn Keseloff, 42, who is homeless, was arrested for a warrant and a suspected assault.

Vandalism. 2300 block of Crestview Dr. A window of a house was shattered by a pellet gun.

Fraud. 1500 block of Santa Cruz. 2:39 p.m. A resident’s mail containing bank account information was opened.

Theft. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 4:39 p.m. A 22-year-old Mission Viejo man who took a 24-ounce beer was arrested for theft and being drunk in public after he fled by boarding a bus.

Traffic stop. 300 block of Cliff Dr. 6 p.m. A 19-year-old Walnut man was arrested for DUI and held for $2500 bail.

Friday, March 17

Traffic stop. Legion St. 1:38 a.m. Four minors were detained for curfew violations and later released to an adult.

Saturday, March 18

Trespassing. 31400 block of Coast Hwy. 11:54 a.m. Two teens from Lake Forest and Rancho Santa Margarita, who were jumping into a pool from the fourth-floor roof of an apartment complex, were cited for trespassing.

Attempt to contact. 500 block of Forest Ave. Tyler Kalena Lattenhauer, 19, from Yorba Linda reported she used a fictitious name during an arrest a day before for a traffic violation and possession of pills without a prescription. Bail was set at $20,000.

Traffic stop. Alta Vista Way. 9:49 p.m. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach woman was cited for DUI.

Trespassing. 100 block of Cleo St. 11:22 p.m. Teens-agers 16 and 17, who had climbed up stairs to a roof, were detained and released to an adult.

Sunday, March 19

Traffic stop. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 1:14 a.m. A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for DUI.

Occupied vehicle. 200 block of Fairview St. 3:13 a.m. Christine Ann Wright, 46, of Fullerton, was arrested for suspicion of drug possession after police seized 38.65 grams of methamphetamine and 1.34 grams of heroin.

Municipal code violation. 1300 block of Skyline Drive. 5:35 p.m. Four or five skateboarders followed by a SUV made two runs downhill at high speed. Police were unable to locate the offenders.

Vehicle burglary. 20400 block of Sun Valley Drive. 6:52 p.m. Jewelry and a phone was taken in the ransacking of a vehicle.

Theft. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:10 p.m. A woman’s purse was taken while she was in the restroom.

Grand theft. 20400 block of Sun Valley Driver. 8 p.m. Two guitars, a keyboard and a car key were taken from an unlocked vehicle.