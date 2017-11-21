Streetbeat

Monday, Nov. 13

Disturbance. 200 block of Wave St. 11 a.m. Maximillian Kevyn Benegas, 31, Costa Mesa, arrested for two outstanding warrants.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Burglary. 2100 block of Catalina St. 8 a.m. Art valued at $40 was taken by a suspect known to the victim.

Lifeguard rescue. Main Beach. 5:57 p.m. A sailboat ran aground with two occupants on board.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Traffic collision. 600 block of Buena Vista Way. 11 a.m. A geyser of water spewed for 30 minutes from a pipe sheared off in a collision until the leak was controlled by utility workers.

Trespassing. 21300 block of Stans Lane. 12:21 p.m. Jennifer Lynn Pollard, 36, of Irvine, was arrested for outstanding warrants, including burglary.

Pedestrian stop. 200 block of Thalia St. 4:40 p.m. A 43-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested for an outstanding DUI and vehicle code violation warrant.

Welfare check. Catalina St. 11 p.m. A call about a man who was passed out resulted in the arrest of Joshua Robert Szalanczy, 21, of Sarasota, Fla., for suspicion of being drunk in public and battery on a police officer.

Thursday, Nov. 16

DUI. Laguna Canyon Rd. 11:39 p.m. A call about an erratic driver prompted the arrest of a 54-year-old Laguna Beach woman for DUI.

Friday, Nov. 17

Traffic stop. West Street. 1 a.m. A 43-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.

Plate reader. 8:42 a.m. Northbound Coast Highway. Anass Iklid, 31, of Fullerton, was arrested for suspicion of auto theft.

Grand theft. 1500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:50 p.m. Stolen credit cards were fraudulently used at two stores.

Assault with a deadly weapon. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:33 p.m. Joseph Crain Hogsten, 30, described as a Laguna Beach transient, was arrested for suspicion of assault. He allegedly wielded a flashlight and hit two men over the head, one of whom lost consciousness and suffered a lacerated left eye. The dispute was over a cell phone, which was not located, police said. Bail was set at $25,000.

Saturday, Nov. 18

DUI. Solana Way. 3:13 a.m. An investigation is still under way over a three-car collision involving a 20-year-old Laguna Beach resident, who was arrested for DUI after a collision with two parked cars.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 10:59 a.m. No further details were available about the collision, which is still under investigation.

Grand theft. 300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:58 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a watch, which was taken after he was knocked unconscious the night before.