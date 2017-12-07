Streetbeat

Monday, Nov. 27

Reckless driving. S. Coast Hwy. 7:35 a.m. Ryan Christopher Giglio, 24, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for suspicion of DUI after hitting a parked vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000 due to a prior offense.

Fraud. PD. 12:58 p.m. A resident reported that a check mailed to a mortgage company was cashed before it was received.

Traffic stop. 30600 block of Coast Hwy. 11 p.m. A 65-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident was cited for DUI.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Petty theft. 400 block of Bent St. 10:12 a.m. A radio was pulled from an unlocked vehicle.

Burglary. 32000 block of Point Place. Noon. Catherine DeMaurivert Jackson, 49, of Laguna Hills, was arrested for suspicion of burglary after residents arrived home and found a woman in their house. The garage was suspected as a point of entry.

Vehicle burglary. 1400 block of Morningside Circle. 3:52 p.m. Jewelry was taken from a car that was possibly left unlocked.

Traffic stop. 300 block of Broadway St. 7:44 p.m. Johney Allen Yarbrough, 41, of Texas, was arrested for an outstanding drug warrant.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Traffic stop. Montage Resort Dr. 2:36 a.m. Diane Elizabeth Jones, 58, of San Clemente, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, her second offense in 10 years.

Grand theft. 1100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11 a.m. A man in custody for public drunkenness believes someone took $1,000 from his wallet prior to his arrest.

Fraud. 8 p.m. S. Encino. A resident fell victim to a scam and lost $2,100 to a prospective VRBO renter.

Traffic stop. Beverly St. 10:50 p.m. Salena Anita Robinson, 54, of Pasadena, and John Ciardullo, 64, of Arcadia, were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Friday, Dec. 1

Fraud. 200 block of Wave St. 10 a.m. Unauthorized credit card accounts have been opened under a resident’s name.

Traffic collision. Park Avenue. 12:45 p.m. A pedestrian escaped injury in a collision with a car turning across his path.

Fraud. 3300 block of Alta Laguna Blvd. 2:17 p.m. A resident fell prey to a phone scam and is out $8,000.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Vehicle stop. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 12:48 a.m. A 22-year-old Buena Park woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. St. Ann’s Dr. 3 a.m. A 31-year-old Albuquerque resident was cited for DUI.

Welfare check. 2200 block of Coast Hwy. 7:55 a.m. A passerby discovered a Corona del Mar man in his 60s in a driveway, dead apparently due to a medical condition.

Vandalism. 300 block of Coast Hwy. 9:40 p.m. A report about a teen suspected of tagging with white paint resulted in the arrest of a San Clemente 18-year-old.