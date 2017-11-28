Streetbeat, Nov. 20-25

Monday, Nov. 20

Missing person. 200 block of Upland Rd. 11 a.m. A boy who was reported missing by his mother was located by the sheriff’s department.

Pedestrian stop. 200 block of Forest Ave. 11:14 a.m. Somchai Chaisomboon, 78, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for an outstanding two-count warrant.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Cliff Drive. 11:41 a.m. Robert Lee Cardenas, 52, of Costa Mesa, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Citizen contact. 400 block of El Camino del Mar. 12:29 p.m. A report prompted a sexual assault inquiry, which is still underway.

Medical. 300 block of Forest Ave. 6:41 p.m. Steven Lee Lunger, of Erie, Pa., who self-reported a possible drug overdose, was transported for medical treatment and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Unknown trouble. 300 block of San Tropez Court. 12:11 a.m. Benjamin Israel Griffin, 41, of Lake Forest, was arrested for a warrant in the wake of seven reports about gunshots.

Vehicle burglary. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 10:58 a.m. A purse was stolen from a vehicle two days earlier.

Assist park rangers. 20100 block Laguna Canyon Rd. 1:26 p.m. Austin Joseph McGregor, 37, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for an outstanding drug and bail-jumping warrant.

Drug activity. 600 block of Park Ave. 2 p.m. An LBHS student was detained for possessing two Xanax pills and selling two more.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Vehicle burglary. 30900 block of Coast Hwy. 1:29 p.m. A surfboard and wetsuit were taken from a vehicle the night before.

Vehicle burglary. 20200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 2 p.m. A $100 loss was reported as a result of a break in.

Grand theft. 2600 block of Pala Way. A registered firearm went missing and a housekeeper is suspected.

Burglary. 700 block of Ocean Front. 3 p.m. A $5,400 Intense mountain bike was taken from a garage.

Impound. 700 block of Nyes Place. 4:36 p.m. A black 2009 Maserati Quattroporte was impounded for lacking a current registration, expired by more than six months.

Vandalism. Second Street. 5:59 p.m. A windshield of a car was smashed.

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of Coast Hwy. 7 p.m. Transient Daniel Delrosario, 25, was arrested for a parole violation.

Traffic collision. 300 block of Broadway St. 8:32 p.m. A motorist escaped injury after unintentionally hitting the gas instead of the brake and plowing into a building. Inspectors deemed the structure safe to occupy.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Traffic stop. Peppertree Lot. Midnight. A 26-year-old Nevada man was cited for DUI and held for $2,500 bail

Traffic collision. Park and Tahiti Avenues. 1:17 a.m. A driver sustained fractures to a leg and ribs, a lacerated spleen and a brain contusion when ejected from a vehicle that went over a hillside and rolled several times. A helicopter was needed to rescue the victim from a ravine.

Welfare check. 1400 block of Glenneyre St. 10:56 a.m. A report about a driver asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle prompted the arrest of Gabriela Angelita Reyes, 27, Maywood, for burglary and misdemeanor drug warrants.

Vehicle burglary. 500 block of Forest Ave. 1:30 p.m. Items including credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

License plate reader. Cleo Street. 6:16 p.m. Alejandro Delacruz Jimenez, 29, and Pechkanharath Marie Lim, 18, both of Aliso Viejo, were arrested for suspicion of auto theft. Police said the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Fountain Valley.

Friday, Nov. 24

Sexual battery. 300 block of San Tropez Court. 5:41 p.m. Police initiated an investigation over a sexual assault that allegedly occurred the previous night.

Domestic violence. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 7:27 p.m. Transient John David Borecki, 53, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after a woman suffered a punch to the face.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Grand theft. 3100 block of Bonn Dr. 12:30 p.m. A Rolex watch valued at $12,000 was reported missing.

Theft. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 3:31 p.m. A purse and its contents, valued at $1,000, was taken sometime last night.

Attempted burglary. 3200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 3:51 p.m. A lock was broken and a vehicle scratched in an attempted break-in.

Theft. 1300 block of Skyline Dr. 5:51 p.m. A homeowner provided police a video of thieves stealing packages.

Theft. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 9:45 p.m. Shane Michael Sutton, 38, a local homeless man, was arrested for suspicion of shoplifting two bottles and resisting a police officer. Bail was set at $25,000.

Citizen arrest. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 11:52 p.m. A 16-year-old from Ladera Ranch was arrested for possessing a fake ID and misdemeanor drug possession.