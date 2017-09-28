Student Test Results Show Growth

Students in Laguna Beach public schools ranked second in Orange County for overall percentage of students who met or exceeded state standards in English and math on a recent state test, says a district announcement.

The state Department of Education released results of the 2017 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

In spring, students in seven grade levels took the test, which includes assessments in English and mathematics on California’s academic standards, which include the ability to write clearly, think critically, and solve problems.

The percentage of LBUSD students who met or exceeded the language arts standards for grades 3, 5, 7, and 11 increased in 2017 compared to 2016, while student scores in grade eight remained unchanged, the announcement says.

The percentage of students who met or exceeded the math standards for grades 3, 4, 6, 7, and 11 also increased this year over last.

LBUSD average scores in sixth-grade math and seventh-grade English were the highest in the county and seventh-grade math increased by 11 percent since 2016, the statement says.

In addition, math and language arts scores for English learners and socioeconomically disadvantaged subgroups in LBUSD also increased year over year, including a 7 percent increase in language arts among English learners.

“Our focus on continuous improvement as an organization is evidenced in our students’ scores as we continue to show growth in almost all areas and grade levels,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria.

Tools are available online to analyze the results. Complete district results are available on the CAASPP website and will be discussed at the school board meeting Oct. 10.