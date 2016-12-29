Students Raise Funds To Help The Homeless
Top of the World Elementary School students enrolled in the Community Learning Center (CLC) partnered with the Illumination Foundation to help raise funds and provide basic necessities to the homeless, says a district statement.
The foundation provides services for homeless adults, families and children in Orange County.
Students in grades one through four at the CLC raised $1,600 by selling handmade products at the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market. “Students brainstormed ideas on how to raise money,” said Kevin Nguyen, teacher at Top of the World Elementary. “Working off their idea for a lemonade stand, they worked with their parents to create peppermint scrub, lavender bath salts, hand-dyed kitchen towels and succulents to sell at the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market.”
With the earnings, students, parents and staff got together to write cards, create 42 care packages and made 20 fleece blankets.
To learn more: visit: http://www.ifhomeless.org/
City Council Appoints New Committee Members
The City Council is accepting applications for the following committees, commissions and boards: the Recreation Committee; the Design Review Board; the Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; the Heritage Committee; the Environmental Sustainability Committee; the View Restoration Committee and the Measure LL Oversight Committee.
Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. by the City Council, in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews.
The number of positions open may change based on the City Council’s discretion.
Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the city clerk’s office or online from the city’s website, lagunabeachcity.net and file by Friday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. Questions: 949 497-0705.
Club Honors Board President
The Boys & Girls Club honored board President Paula Arnold at this year’s Eddy Awards for her exemplary service and dedication to the Club.
The annual awards a board member from each of the 15 clubs countywide. The awards are named after local broadcaster Ed Arnold, who is a Boys Club alumnus.
Arnold has consistently dedicated her efforts and experience to upgrading the Club’s capabilities for children to become healthy and responsible adults, says a statement.
Sidewalks to Improve on Cress Street
A neighborhood workshop will be held at the Cress Street entrance of Bluebird Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, to obtain public input about proposed sidewalk improvements along the south side of Cress Street between Bluebird Park and Temple Terrace.
Concept plans are available on the city’s website, at the Public Works home page, under “City Projects” and “Construction Projects List.” Questions: contact Alpha Santos at (949) 497-0729 or [email protected]
New Code Enforcement Supervisor Hired
The city’s community development director promoted Lilian Irish as the code enforcement supervisor, a position held by Fred Fix prior to his retirement.
Irish has worked as a code enforcement officer in the city for the past three years.