Summer Jazz Heats Up

The Latin Jazz Syndicate, known for high-energy and harmonic perfection, kick off the Laguna Beach Live! Jazz Wednesdays series June 21 at Hotel Laguna.

Trumpeter Bijon Watson established the Syndicate as a “vacation break” between tours and recording. His latest work can be heard on a recording with Justin Timberlake and Michael Buble.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800 595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

In the July line up are vocalist Samantha Sidley and pianist Dan Reckard Quintet on July 5, and the Eric Dries Ensemble on July 19.

Montage Warms Up Summer Specials

The Montage resort is adding live music nightly in the Mosaic Bar and Grille near the pool at 6 p.m. from June 30 to Sept. 4.

Local guitar artists like Jake London, Sophia Dion and Funk Shui Planet will perform concerts, which are open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays on one of the lawns. Resort guests may borrow a Taylor guitar and play along.