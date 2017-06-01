Summer Starts on Great Notes

The Summer Jazz Wednesdays series begins June 21 in the Rose Garden of Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway.

Kicking off the series is the Latin Jazz Syndicate led by Bijon Watson. They are followed by American Idol contestant Samantha Sidley and pianist/ composer Dan Reckard on July 5, and soloist Eric Dries on July 19.

Advance tickets are $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating.

Classical guitarist Lee Zimmer performs Thursday, June 8, in the monthly Live! at the Museum series at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr.

The performance is 7-8 p.m. and is free to Laguna Art Museum members and to non-members with museum admission.

Next up, the Burning Heart Bluegrass Band will draw from repertoire old and new at a barbecue and bluegrass concert Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m. under the sycamores at Laguna College of Art & Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

A free workshop for stringed instruments precedes the concert by an hour. Chairs are set up theater-style on a first come first served basis. Picnic tables are also available on the grounds or buy a VIP ticket for reserved table seating.

Concert tickets are $20 and $40 for concert and BBQ in advance. Day of tickets are slightly higher. VIP tickets are available only in advance at $100.

Tickets for the Laguna Beach Live! jazz series and bluegrass concert are on sale at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone, 800-595-4849. Information line: 949 715-9713.