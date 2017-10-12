Surf Opens League With Win Against Newport

The Laguna Beach High School surf team came out of the gates firing against Newport Harbor High for the league opener with a win 94 to 75 Friday, Oct. 6.

While flat surf forced the cancellation of non-league events earlier, swell conditions had improved at 56th Street in Newport.

In the first heat, LBHS boys took a clean sweep in shortboard. Travis Booth found his way in and out of a thick backside barrel to take the win, while Kiko Nelsen and Jett North finished second and third, respectively.

A few heats later, Sam Nelsen and Liam McCue took second and third, respectively.

Later, Jake Levine and freshman Tyson Lockhart found barrels of their own and both secured wins. Meanwhile Nate Madigan surfed his way into a second. Trey Lockhart and Jeremy Shutts finished fourth.

In longboard, Jameson Roller took third and freshman Zac Henderson took fourth.

On the girls team, unstoppable Kayla Coscino won shortboard and longboard heats and Kalohe Danbara took a second in shortboard. Newcomer Kelly Smith took fourth and freshman Jade Howsen, competing in her first ever school longboard heat finished fourth.

In bodyboard, Travis Booth came in second.

From coaches Scott Finn and Alisa Cairns.