LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Survey to Establish the Value of Arts

Posted On 07 Jan 2016
Comment: 1

Laguna Beach will collect surveys from those attending local arts events throughout 2016 about their peripheral spending as a result of their visit.

The results will be released in June of 2017.

The survey is the fifth study undertaken over the past 20 years to measure the impact of arts spending on local jobs, income paid to local residents, and revenue generated to local and state governments. This will be the third time Laguna Beach has participated in the program.

The last time Laguna Beach was surveyed, results concluded that non-profit arts and culture was a $49.1 million industry, supporting 1,351 full-time equivalent jobs. The report also noted that visitors to Laguna Beach spent $50.36 per person at arts events, not including admission. Area hotels fund the survey.

The survey is supported by The Ruth Lilly Fund of Americans for the Arts, an arts advocate based in Washington, D.C.

