Survivor Celebrates a Special Moment

Laguna Beach resident Daisy Mae Blossom Messer celebrated her 70th birthday with a block party on Victory Walk in Laguna Canyon this past weekend with a special party organized by friends.

The 47-year resident known for a crown of ribbons over her purple bangs received an unusually large gift, a $2,300 paper check, the outcome of a crowd-funding effort by a neighbor, Samantha Sanchez, said Messer.

Born on Sept. 11, 1947, Messer is a survivor of the 1955 polio epidemic, when doctors told her she would not live past 16. “At 70 she is still going strong and our tight knit community couldn’t wait to shower Daisy with song, dance, generosity and love,” said another friend, Carolyn Chaney. She still works one day a week selling greeting cards, but is winding own, Chaney said.

Over 75 guests celebrated with Messer on the street, temporarily rechristened with a handmade sign, “Daisy Lane,” and festooned with tables festively covered in bright pink and laden with gifts and homemade treats. Doug Miller serenaded the revelers with his violin. Sawdust Festival artist Greg Thornton delivered flowers and sang alongside two guitar players. Another neighbor, Michael Scott, grilled hamburgers and sausages. “It was out of a fairytale…like a dream honestly,” Chaney said.

Messer, naturally, enjoyed the spotlight. She said she intends to save her friends’ financial gift for a rainy day, in case she needs to replace a wheelchair or her service dog.

“I want to thank all those people who came to celebrate my 70 years and who made me feel very loved,” she said.