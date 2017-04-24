Suspected Car Thief Eludes Police Search

Laguna Beach police are asking for residents help in locating a car thief who got away on foot during a chase Sunday afternoon and continued to elude police as of 10 p.m.

It all started when police officers spotted a black 1998 Honda CRV, reported as stolen out of Santa Ana, in the downtown area just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police attempted to pull the car over and chased the suspect south until he turned toward the ocean on St. Ann’s Drive. The suspect bailed and ran from the car, and officers chased him on foot on the beach until he disappeared up the stairs and into the residential area in the 700 block of Gaviota.

A police dog from Newport Beach PD was called in to search for the suspect, and Anaheim’s police helicopter was seen circling Laguna to aide in the search.

Residents in the 700 block of Gaviota were told to stay inside and keep their doors and windows shut for about an hour during the search. Police did not believe the man was armed but urged precaution.

“It’s advised during a foot chase of any kind, to tell residents to keep their doors and windows shut,” said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota. “We want people safe.”

The suspect is described as being a balding white male wearing black pants and a gray shirt. If you think you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call Laguna Beach police at 949-497-0701 to report anything suspicious.